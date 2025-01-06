Bradford City team news: Bantams call time on Manchester United product and experienced international

Corry Evans' time at Bradford City is over after nine games.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hull City midfielder joined the Bantams as a free agent in October to flesh out a squad hit buy injuries.

But he has not done enough over his short-term contract to earn a new deal, and has been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old, who has not had regular football since anterior cruciate ligament as a Sunderland player injury in January 2023, played nine times for the Bantams, six in League Two.

RELEASED: Bradford City midfielder Corry Evans

But he made only one league start, in December's 1-0 win over Swindon Town. He was substituted on the hour and has not played since.

His replacement that day was fellow experienced midfielder Anthony Sarcevic, who has been involved in every game since. Bradford have won four and drawn one of Sarcevic's six matches since recovering from a knee injury.

Like his brother Jonny, Evans came through Manchester United's academy and has had a long career with Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford have signed George Lapsile and loanee Brandon Khela in the mid-season transfer window and are waiting on the results of scans on top-scorer Andy Cook's knee.

They still have a decision to make on defender Paul Huntington, who also joined on a contract which runs until January at the same time.

The former Leeds United centre-back has made five league starts, but has not featured since Boxing Day.