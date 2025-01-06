Bradford City team news: Bantams call time on Manchester United product and experienced international
The former Hull City midfielder joined the Bantams as a free agent in October to flesh out a squad hit buy injuries.
But he has not done enough over his short-term contract to earn a new deal, and has been released.
The 34-year-old, who has not had regular football since anterior cruciate ligament as a Sunderland player injury in January 2023, played nine times for the Bantams, six in League Two.
But he made only one league start, in December's 1-0 win over Swindon Town. He was substituted on the hour and has not played since.
His replacement that day was fellow experienced midfielder Anthony Sarcevic, who has been involved in every game since. Bradford have won four and drawn one of Sarcevic's six matches since recovering from a knee injury.
Like his brother Jonny, Evans came through Manchester United's academy and has had a long career with Northern Ireland.
Bradford have signed George Lapsile and loanee Brandon Khela in the mid-season transfer window and are waiting on the results of scans on top-scorer Andy Cook's knee.
They still have a decision to make on defender Paul Huntington, who also joined on a contract which runs until January at the same time.
The former Leeds United centre-back has made five league starts, but has not featured since Boxing Day.
Clubs have until February 3 to add to their squads, although free agents can join later.
