Young Rotherham United forward returns to National League for second loan stint as Millers eye newcomers

YOUNG Rotherham United forward Ciaran McGuckin has completed his loan return to National League outfit Yeovil Town.

The Leeds-born player spent a successful temporary spell in Somerset earlier this season - scoring three goals in six outings - and has now returned to the club - having been recalled by the Millers in mid-autumn.

McGuckin, a Northern Ireland youth international, played twice for the Millers following his recall.

At the time, under EFL rules, that prevented a second temporary period with the Glovers. But with his original loan term having been about to expire, he was able to head to the West Country once more ahead of returning in April.

Manager Steve Evans said: "The way it works is that he can go there for 96 days.

"He had a really good spell there and got some goals. It's important that he goes out and gets three months of football education."

On the incoming front, Evans revealed after Saturday's derby at Huddersfield Town that he would like to bring in three new signings before the window closed.

The Millers chief added: "We want to strengthen in the middle of the park.

"We've lost Joe (Hungbo - loan return) so there might be a wide option as well. And certainly we want something up top.

"There won't be lots of business. The brief from our chairman is very clear: anyone who comes in has to improve us.

"We're working hard to make sure this is a window that balances itself financially.

"We can't just keep going to the well - that well being named Tony Stewart. We can't just keep going to him and saying: 'Give us more money.'

The Millers have freed up space in heir squad following the departure of loanees Hungbo and Esapa Osong and the sale of centre-half Jamie McCart to SPL outfit Hearts.

Rather than lose him in the summer for nothing, the Millers elected to cash in.

Evans said: "Jamie had a desire to go back home. That chat between me and him lasted probably less than 15 seconds.

"I said: 'Is it worth talking?' He said: 'I've signed a pre-contract agreement, Gaffer. I'm going back in the summer.'

"That made it easy for me to ask (director of football recruitment Rob Scott and (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas to speak to Hearts. Paul negotiated for us really well."