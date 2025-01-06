Hull City transfer news: Winger moves on after promising start to season

After a promising start to the season, Hull City winger Will Jarvis has been sold to League Two Notts County.

The 22-year-old has moved to Meadow Lane for an undisclosed fee.

The Tigers are looking to add to shuffle his pack to pull the Tigers away from the Championship relegation zone, with former Rotherham United and Middlesbrough midfielder Matty Crooks expected to be their first arrival.

Having pushed up against the limits of financial fair play throughout owner Acun Ilicali's chairmanship, they must move players on as well as bring them in, and Jarvis has been the first to make way permanently.

It is a disappointing turn in a season which started promisingly for the York-born youngster.

Having previously had loan spells with his hometown club and nearby Scarborough Athletic, Jarvis was called back from a temporary stint with Shelbourne at the start of the campaign after then-coach Tim Walter apparently too a shine to him.

He made a positive impact from the bench at home to Bristol City on the opening day of the season, and was rewarded with a League Cup start against Sheffield Wednesday days later.

In total Jarvis made six substitute appearances for Walter, but despite season-ending injuries to fellow wingers Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi, his only involvement in a matchday squad under Ruben Selles was in the Spaniard's first game in charge, when he was an unused substitute.

Jarvis is Hull's second departure of the window after German playmaker Marvin Mehlem was loaned to Paderborn.