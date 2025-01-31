Leeds United transfer news: Youngster who scored dramatic FA Cup goal makes permanent switch
The Os have mainly used Perkins from the bench this season, making 10 of his 18 League One appearances as a substitute as Richie Wellens' side have established themselves as genuine contenders for next season's Championship.
But the 20-year-old has impressed enough for Orient to take him permanently.
Perkins joined Leeds in 2022 as part of Leeds' policy of bringing in top academy talent from elsewhere. In the Londoner's case, he came from West Ham United, where he had already make two first-team appearances.
Perkins only played four times for the Whites, his only start coming in the League Cup, but he made his mark with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from the bench to earn an FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff City after a 2-2 draw in 2023. The then-Premier League side won the Elland Road game 5-2 with Perkins an unused substitute.
Despite having been a key part of the under-21s side which won promotion to Premier League 2 Division One via the play-offs, he moved to Brisbane Road in August in search of more first-team opportunities.
He has scored four times in Orient colours. Two came in the league, but his first was in the FA Cup, in another 2-2 draw, this time at Boreham Wood.
