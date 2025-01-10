Huddersfield Town transfer news: League One promotion chasers sign big Championship target for significant seven-figure fee

HUDDERSFIELD Town have completed the long-awaited signing of Luton Town forward Joe Taylor.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town have been pursuing the striker since last summer, with the 22-year-old having now finally joined on a permanent basis.

The fee is undisclosed, but it is believed that the package is worth a significant seven-figure fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wales U21 player, who has made 13 substitute appearances for the Hatters at Championship level this season, is contracted with the West Yorkshire club until the summer of 2029.

New Huddersfield Town signing Joe Taylor, who has joined from Luton Town. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

King's Lynn born Taylor said: "The ambition of the club was really attractive to me and after speaking to the sporting director (Mark Cartwright) and head coach (Michael Duff), I was left with no doubt in my mind about the decision I wanted to make.

"I’ve kept an eye on results since the summer and the form we are in is really impressive.

"Walking around the stadium and training ground there’s no hiding from the size of the club, either. We are in a really promising position in the table with the most important part of the season to come, and that’s something I want to be part of and contribute to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a league I know well and have enjoyed playing in, and I hope I can make a difference when it matters most to get our supporters out of their seats."

Taylor, who joined Luton from Peterborough United in January 2023, excelled in loan spells at Colchester United and Lincoln City last season.

After scoring 12 times in 27 appearances for the U's in the first half of 2023-24, he was recalled by Luton and allowed to test himself at League One at play-off chasing Lincoln, where he added an impressive 10 goals in 19 outings.

He was named as League One's player and young player of the month last March after scoring six times in five outings.