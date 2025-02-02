Hull City transfer news: Striker latest summer signing to move on as Tigers' churn continues

Hull City have cancelled Chris Bedia's loan move to allow him to join Swiss side Young Boys.

The 28-year-od striker has moved to Switzerland on loan until the summer of 2026, with Young Boys having the option to buy him after that.

He becomes the fifth Tigers player signed last summer to be moved on in the winter as the churn at the Championship club continues.

Bedia was signed with Mason Burstow to give then-coach Tim Walter options at cente-forward, but neither signing came off for him.

Ozan Tufan's sale, Liam Delap returning from his loan at Manchester City, Billy Sharp and Aaron Connolly being released and Oscar Estupinan being sold after an initial loan recall meant Hull had to start again at centre-forward this season.

Ivorian Bedia, loaned from Union Berlin, scored in back-to-back wins against Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers, games two and three of a three-match winning streak which brought Hull's only victories under the German.

His penalty against Cardiff was the cherry on the top of a 4-1 win, his goal at Loftus Road put Hull 2-0 up in a game they won 3-1.

But by the time Walter was sacked, Bedia had fallen out of favour, starting one of his last seven matches in charge. Free agent Joao Pedro was brought to the club in late September.

MOVING ON: Striker Chris Bedia has joined Young Boys (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

If coming off the bench to score in new coach Ruben Selles' first game in charge pointed to better things for Bedia, they never materialised.

He played just 50 further minutes for the Spaniard, spread across three substitute appearances.

In all, 28-year-old Bedia made nine starts and 12 substitute appearances for Hull, scoring three times.

The January arrival of Kyle Joseph – as well as Matt Crooks, Louie Barry and Joe Gelhardt who can also fill in at centre-forward – made it obvious it was time for Bedia to move on, and he has been able to secure a move to the Swiss league.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE: Cathal McCarthy will link up with Hull City's under-21s for the 2025-26 season (Image: Hull City)

Fellow summer signings Marvin Mehlem and Anthony Racioppi have been loaned out this month, Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled on-loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, and Ryan Giles has been loaned to Middlesbrough after making his loan from Luton Town to Hull permanent in the summer.

Selles has reinvented Burstow as a back-up wide player after two goals in the first half of the campaign.

Hull have also signed Eliot Matazo, Nordin Amrabat and Lincoln Henrique this month, and although Selles insists he will be happy with no further additions, extra defensive cover cannot be ruled out.

Xavier Simons and Brandon Fleming are also expected to join the exodus which has also seen Ryan Longman and youngsters Will Jarvis and Henry Sandat move on.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have signed Republic of Ireland Under-19 centre-back Cathal McCarthy as a development player for next season.

Hull have paid an undisclosed fee for McCarthy, but have loaned him straight back to UCD for the first half of the 2025 League of Ireland season.

McCarthy impressed on trial in July, playing friendlies with Hull's under-21s.

Their coach, Conor Sellars described him as "a highly competitive and composed centre-half who thrives under pressure and excels at defending both in tight and open spaces."