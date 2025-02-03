Barnsley FC transfer latest: Reds explain Killip decision as keeper moves onto Championship club Portsmouth
Killip, who has found himself out of the Reds line-up following the arrival of Aston Villa loanee Joe Gauci, has joined for an undisclosed fee.
the 29-ear-old has made 21 appearances for the Oakwell side this term, but was out of contract in the summer. He joined from Hartlepool in the summer of 2023.
Jackson Smith will now compete for goalkeeping duties with Gauci.
Speaking last week after signing Gauci, head coach Darrell Clarke confirmed that he would be his number one.
He said: "You need good characters and good personalities with confidence and those were the first impressions when I met the lad.
"He’s really into his knowledge and what not. And I am sure our fans will give him a really good welcome on Saturday and I am looking forward to seeing him perform.
"Ben has done okay and made some good saves the other night, but my gut tells me that getting someone in like Joe is going to push us further forward and finish off the 13/14 weeks of the regular season to kick us on in that department.”
On the exit of Killip, sporting director Mladen Sormaz added: “Ben leaves Barnsle wih nothing but our best wishes for the future.
"He has been a valuable squad member and has contributed in recent months. We had agreed with Ben that he could leave the club if he was not guaranteed to be number one and with Joe arriving last week, we felt it was right to allow him to leave at this stage.”