Former Middlesbrough and Hull City forward Chuba Akpom is reportedly set for a loan move away from Dutch giants Ajax.

The 29-year-old moved to the Eredivisie in 2023, sealing a move from Middlesbrough for a reported £12m.

He has since amassed 68 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals. There has been talk of a return to England for Akpom, with Sunderland linked, but it appears he will not be heading back to the Championship.

According to The Athletic, Ligue 1 outfit Lille have reached an agreement with Ajax for Akpom to make the move to France on loan.

Lille will reportedly have the option to buy Akpom, with permission to travel for a medical believed to have been granted.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, the forward spent years at the Emirates Stadium without managing a first-team breakthrough.

He was loaned out on multiple occasions, with Hull among those to borrow his services.

Arsenal sanctioned his permanent exit in 2018 and a goal-laden spell in Greece with PAOK put him on Middlesbrough’s radar.