Sunderland dealt blow as 'agreement reached' for £12m ex-Middlesbrough and Hull City attacker

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 12:16 BST
Former Middlesbrough and Hull City forward Chuba Akpom is reportedly set for a loan move away from Dutch giants Ajax.

The 29-year-old moved to the Eredivisie in 2023, sealing a move from Middlesbrough for a reported £12m.

He has since amassed 68 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals. There has been talk of a return to England for Akpom, with Sunderland linked, but it appears he will not be heading back to the Championship.

According to The Athletic, Ligue 1 outfit Lille have reached an agreement with Ajax for Akpom to make the move to France on loan.

Chuba Akpom was prolific in Middlesbrough colours before joining Ajax.
Chuba Akpom was prolific in Middlesbrough colours before joining Ajax. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Lille will reportedly have the option to buy Akpom, with permission to travel for a medical believed to have been granted.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, the forward spent years at the Emirates Stadium without managing a first-team breakthrough.

He was loaned out on multiple occasions, with Hull among those to borrow his services.

Chuba Akpom appears set to depart Ajax.
Chuba Akpom appears set to depart Ajax. | Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Arsenal sanctioned his permanent exit in 2018 and a goal-laden spell in Greece with PAOK put him on Middlesbrough’s radar.

He left the Riverside having scored 34 goals across 83 outings in Middlesbrough colours.

Related topics:Sunderland AFCMiddlesbrough

