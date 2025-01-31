Middlesbrough 'reject bid' for midfielder previously eyed by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur
The 22-year-old has blossomed from a fringe player into a crucial cog in Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough machine and has captained the side this season,
There has previously been talk of Premier League interest in the midfielder, who has been capped by England and Scotland at youth level.
Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with Hackney in the past, although it appears there is now interest from overseas.
According to Sky Sports, Portuguese giants Porto have shown their interest in Hackney with a verbal offer.
Middlesbrough are believed to have rejected the approach, which is thought to have fallen way short of their valuation
Hackney would undoubtedly be a major loss for Middlesbrough, who have had to contend with interest in some of their key figures this month.
On-loan Liverpool winger Ben Doak has generated interest but now appears set to remain at the Riverside until the end of the season.
Emmanuel Latte Lath, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with MLS big-spenders Atlanta United.
