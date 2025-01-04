Liverpool have reportedly knocked back a £16m bid from Ipswich Town for Middlesbrough loan star Ben Doak.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old made a loan move to the Riverside in the dying embers of the summer window and was lauded as a major coup.

Not only has he lived up to expectations, he has surpassed them with his dazzling displays for Michael Carrick’s promotion hopefuls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his exploits have fuelled talk of interest from Premier League clubs in securing his services.

Ben Doak has impressed since joining Middlesbrough on loan from Liverpool. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Ipswich have had a £16m offer for the Scotland-capped winger rejected. Crystal Palace are also believed to have made a move, seeing a £15m offer rebuffed.

While talk of offers may have left Middlesbrough fans feeling uneasy, the report claims Liverpool’s preference is for Doak to see out the campaign at the Riverside unless proposals improve.

The Premier League giants are thought to be of the view that Doak is the best young player in the Championship and reportedly see him as a future first-team player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doak has scored twice and registered five assists for Middlesbrough in the league this season. While his numbers do not immediately inspire awe, his performances have been electric.

Ben Doak featured for Liverpool in pre-season friendlies in the summer before joining Middlesbrough. | PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to BBC Sport about Doak in November, Carrick said: "It's clear for everyone to see the talent that he's got and the threat that he has.

"He's a different threat to most. He's quite direct and not so much loads of tricks and skills, but he's got that attribute to be low with his centre of gravity, he's direct and gets in that position an awful lot.