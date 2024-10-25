Middlesbrough will not sell Hayden Hackney amid interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report.

The midfielder has been a revelation at the Riverside, establishing himself as a key figure for Michael Carrick’s side at the age of 22.

He has defied his tender years with a series of impressive displays in the Championship, earning international recognition with England under-21s.

According to GiveMeSport, his exploits have attracted admiring glances from Newcastle and Tottenham. However, it appears both could be left disappointed.

Hayden Hackney has established himself as a key figure for Middlesbrough. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The report claims Middlesbrough have ruled out the possibility of sanctioning a January exit for Hackney, who has not missed a single Championship game this season.

While he is believed to valued in the region of £25m, Middlesbrough are thought to be unwilling to cash in on their most coveted asset.

Hackney is a product of the club’s youth system and made his debut in January 2021 as a teenager.