Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur dealt transfer blow as Middlesbrough's stance on £25m man clarified
The midfielder has been a revelation at the Riverside, establishing himself as a key figure for Michael Carrick’s side at the age of 22.
He has defied his tender years with a series of impressive displays in the Championship, earning international recognition with England under-21s.
According to GiveMeSport, his exploits have attracted admiring glances from Newcastle and Tottenham. However, it appears both could be left disappointed.
The report claims Middlesbrough have ruled out the possibility of sanctioning a January exit for Hackney, who has not missed a single Championship game this season.
While he is believed to valued in the region of £25m, Middlesbrough are thought to be unwilling to cash in on their most coveted asset.
Hackney is a product of the club’s youth system and made his debut in January 2021 as a teenager.
Eligible to represent England and Scotland, he has picked up caps for both nations at under-21 level.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.