Sunderland are reportedly pushing to bring former Middlesbrough and Hull City forward Chuba Akpom back to England.

The 29-year-old was lured away from the Championship in 2023, leaving Middlesbrough for Ajax for a reported £12m plus add-ons.

He has started nine of Ajax’s 19 league games this season, registering three goals. According to Foot Mercato, Sunderland are eyeing the frontman as a winter window addition.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, Akpom failed to establish himself at first-team level for the Gunners.

A series of loan moves to the EFL were sanctioned but none could be described as goal-laden and he left Arsenal permanently in 2018.

Chuba Akpom left Middlesbrough at the end of the 2022/23 season. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

After finding his shooting boots in Greece with PAOK, Middlesbrough secured his signature in 2020.

He amassed a total of 82 appearances for Middlesbrough, scoring 34 goals and registering four assists.

Akpom would arguably be a major coup for Sunderland, who are looking to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League.