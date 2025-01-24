Sunderland 'pushing' to strike deal for £12m former Middlesbrough and Hull City marksman
The 29-year-old was lured away from the Championship in 2023, leaving Middlesbrough for Ajax for a reported £12m plus add-ons.
He has started nine of Ajax’s 19 league games this season, registering three goals. According to Foot Mercato, Sunderland are eyeing the frontman as a winter window addition.
A product of Arsenal’s academy, Akpom failed to establish himself at first-team level for the Gunners.
A series of loan moves to the EFL were sanctioned but none could be described as goal-laden and he left Arsenal permanently in 2018.
After finding his shooting boots in Greece with PAOK, Middlesbrough secured his signature in 2020.
He amassed a total of 82 appearances for Middlesbrough, scoring 34 goals and registering four assists.
Akpom would arguably be a major coup for Sunderland, who are looking to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League.
A move to the Stadium of Light, however, may not go down well with the Middlesbrough fans who once sang his name.
