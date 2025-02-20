Leeds currently sit top of the tree in the second tier, having regained their status earlier this week with a 2-1 win over Sunderland. Sheffield United are hot on their heels in second and the two sides will lock horns in a mouthwatering battle on Monday (February 24).

Burnley are the closest to the top two in third, but there is a five-point gap between Scott Parker’s Clarets and Chris Wilder’s Blades. Sunderland occupy fourth, while the play-off places are completed by Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion.

The second tier is renowned for its competitive nature and there is a vast array of clubs in the chasing pack below the top six. Sheffield Wednesday are among those looking to gatecrash, as are Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Bristol City.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.