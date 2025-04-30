Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly open to selling Leeds United loan star Manor Solomon.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs in the summer of 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk, having shown his Premier League pedigree during a loan spell at Fulham.

However, injury hampered his debut term in North London and he was loaned to Leeds for the 2024/25 season.

It was a move that has worked out for the Israel international, who has managed to stay fit and play a key role in Leeds’ promotion-winning campaign.

He has racked up 38 appearances in the Championship, contributing nine goals and 12 assists. Reports have indicated Leeds want to strike a permanent deal for the wideman, who TEAMtalk have claimed Spurs are open to selling.

The report claims Leeds are increasingly confident a deal for Solomon can be completed, potentially kickstarting a busy summer of recruitment for the Whites.

Solomon himself is believed to be willing to make his stay in West Yorkshire permanent, which is unsurprising given his candid comments about his time at Leeds.

Speaking to The Athletic in January, he said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager. Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here.

“Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.