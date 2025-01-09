Leeds United’s on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has admitted the door is “really open” regarding his future.

The 25-year-old moved to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal in the summer following an injury-hit season at Tottenham.

He has become increasingly important to the Leeds cause, racking up 19 appearances and helping the Whites ascend to the Championship summit.

The Israel international has remained coy over his future but did not rule out the possibility of a long-term stay in West Yorkshire.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager.

“Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.

“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”

Solomon first arrived on British shores in 2022, impressing during a loan spell at Fulham after making the switch from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham secured his services in 2023 but Solomon has managed just six appearances for the Premier League club.