Dan James addresses Leeds United's transfer business and his history with Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon
James is no stranger to being joined at Elland Road by familiar faces. Since his return from a loan spell at Fulham, Leeds have recruited three of his Wales teammates in Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Connor Roberts.
In the late stages of the recent summer window, competition on the flanks was increased by the arrivals of Ramazani and Solomon. The former has joined Leeds from Spanish side Almeria, while the latter has sealed a loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur.
James previously trained with Ramazani across the Pennines, when the pair were on the books of Manchester United. He also spent a season playing with Solomon, as the widemen were on loan at Fulham at the same time.
Speaking to the Second Tier podcast, James said: “I trained quite a few times with Largie before when he was 17 and he was a great prospect. He’s gone out to Spain, done well and he’s a great addition.
“I know Manor well, brilliant player, one that I’m sure the fans will be very excited by. He’s been very unlucky with injuries. I hope he can stay fit now.”
It was a turbulent summer at Elland Road as failure to clinch promotion to the Premier League proved costly. Vultures circled and prised key players such as Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville away from West Yorkshire.
Discussing the club’s transfer business, James said: “We obviously sold players early but we’ve got quite a few in late on in the window and they’ve been great additions to the squad.
“We always knew that getting rid of players we had to bring some in and I think everyone was looking forward to it, but they’re great additions to the squad. It’s a long season so everyone has to be ready.”
