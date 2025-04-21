The Leeds United squad remained at Elland Road after their win over Stoke City - and are now enjoying the celebrations they craved.

When the full-time whistle mercifully ended Stoke’s struggle against Leeds, it was not yet confirmed that the Whites were up.

Their 6-0 win over the Potters had taken Daniel Farke’s side up to 94 points, but Sheffield United were playing Burnley in the 5:30pm slot and had the power to prevent a party.

A win for the Blades would have kept the automatic promotion race alive, but a 2-1 defeat sent the Whites and the Clarets into the top flight.

Leeds United players are celebrating their promotion at Elland Road, having swept Stoke City aside. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is not the type to get carried away but in his post-match press conference, announced his plans to celebrate in style if his side were to have their promotion confirmed.

He said: "If there is really something to celebrate, believe me I will be a fire beast and it won't be cheesecake and coffee, there will be some other drinks.”

His players are certainly enjoying themselves, as shown by a video posted by Leeds on their official social media channels.

It shows the squad doing a lot singing, dancing and spraying, as well as a fair amount of hugging.

Leeds now have the opportunity to win the Championship title and must better or match Burnley’s points haul over the next two games.

The club’s captain Ethan Ampadu, has laid out the squad’s intention to go and lift the trophy.

When asked by Sky Sports if Leeds are already thinking about winning the title, the 24-year-old said: “Of course - as I’m sure Burnley are. There’s two teams that want to go win the league and we’re on level points at the minute.

