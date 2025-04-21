Leeds United stand on the brink of being a Premier League club once again after a 6-0 rout of Stoke City.

Leeds were roared on to the pitch by an expectant crowd in the mood to party and simply did not allow the feel-good factor to fade.

Within 20 minutes, Joel Piroe had grabbed a hat-trick and lifted the roof off Elland Road. Junior Firpo then got in the act, before Piroe struck again to give the Whites a stunning five-goal lead at half-time.

Wilfried Gnonto added a sixth after the break, meeting an inch-perfect Manor Solomon cross and heading home.

Wilfried Gnonto headed home from a Manor Solomon cross to make it 6-0. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s ratings from Elland Road.

Karl Darlow - What we are trying to say is that it was a pretty easy afternoon for him. 7

Jayden Bogle - May come to be known as the postman as he is constantly delivering. Such a huge advantage to have a right-back capable of such incisive runs forward. A stunning performance. 10

Joe Rodon - Did not have to deliver the warrior-like performance he produced at Oxford United but was a rock once again. 8

Ethan Ampadu - Booked for an unnecessarily scissor-style challenge but otherwise incredibly composed. 8

Junior Firpo - Like Bogle, a menace. Did not face much of a test defensively but managed to express himself going forward in the way he so often does. 9

Ao Tanaka - Never stopped demanding the ball, even with Leeds cruising towards victory. An all-action display from the wonderfully relentless midfielder. 8

Ilia Gruev - Played like he had slippers on. Dictated the tempo and consistently picked the right pass. 9

Wilfried Gnonto - Buzzed around with the vibrancy he is known for. A real handful and showed composure and bravery to get in on the act with a header. 9

Brenden Aaronson - His performance may not have been as glamorous as the one turned in by his peers, but Leeds pressed Stoke into submission and Aaronson played a crucial role in that. 8

Manor Solomon - So difficult to stop when he is in full flow. Tormented the Potters with his dancing feet and his cross for Gnonto’s goal was sublime. 9

Joel Piroe - He can be a frustrating player to watch at times - but also has a tendency to be absolutely lethal in front of goal. A hat-trick inside the opening 20 minutes was the perfect party-starter and a fourth was the cherry on top. Ice in the veins. 10

Joel Piroe delivered a four-goal haul for Leeds United. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Substitutes

Largie Ramazani - Introduced with the win effectively secured, but made a point of putting himself about. 7

Patrick Bamford - Did not get the chance to heap misery on Stoke and grab the goal he deserves for his contributions since returning from injury. 6

Isaac Schmidt - Steady at right-back after replacing Bogle. 6

Sam Byram - Swap right-back for left-back and Bogle for Firpo and see above. 6