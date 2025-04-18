Daniel Farke has warned his Leeds United side of the Championship’s relentless nature following their 1-0 win over Oxford United.

The table-topping Whites took a huge step towards promotion at the Kassam Stadium, edging past the U’s with a first-half Manor Solomon goal.

Promotion back to the Premier League could be clinched as early as Monday (April 21), but Farke is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: "I already have too many games in this crazy league, crazy things can happen.

“We are in a really great shape, back to-back-to-back wins in the crunch time period is always good. But nothing is done yet. You have to fight for each and every point.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United are closing in on promotion to the Premier League. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

“All the upcoming games will be difficult and you have to keep your nerve. You have to be relentless, the league is relentless. All our competitors are strong and show resilience. We have to keep going. If we keep going in this focused and committed way, we'll definitely have something to cheer."

Oxford proved to be tough opponents for Leeds, who will have been aware of the fact Sheffield United lost at the Kassam Stadium less than a fortnight ago.

However, the Whites stood up to the challenges thrown at them and Joe Rodon produced a man-of-the-match performance in the heart of defence.

Farke said: "Big compliment for all my defensive row. Oxford have an unbelievable player with [Will] Vaulks, he throws it from near the halfway line and you have to win headers.

“Joe Rodon needed to win one or 27 headers today. Although we're not the most physical side, we were able to deal with all the situations.”

Joe Rodon was a colossus at the back for Leeds United. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Farke also allayed fears regarding Solomon, who appeared to be in discomfort in the closing minutes, confirming the winger was cramping up.

Ahead of an Easter Monday clash with Stoke City, the Whites boss added: “We now need a special day at Elland Road on Monday - we have the chance to create something really, really special.

“We will need our supporters to carry us through the game a bit and we need a special atmosphere and everyone in good voice.”

Oxford boss Gary Rowett said: “First half they made it difficult for us but second half I thought we responded excellently – we were far more aggressive.

“We didn’t create too many clear-cut chances, but I thought we put them under an awful lot of pressure and they defended the box very well – Joe Rodon got his head on everything when we loaded the box late on and chased the game.

“In some ways the first half went a little bit how I thought it would go. We had some moments early on, Leeds settled into that rhythm and they’re very good the way they play tactically.

“The one time we actually get into a really good shape and we let that pass go through us, the cross goes around us and they go one up. But that’s what Leeds can do, they’ve got electric forward players and if you switch off for a second and give them a moment, they have the ability to take that moment.