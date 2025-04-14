Leeds United could potentially be promoted to the Premier League on Easter Monday.

A run of one win in six games had sparked fears of a collapse among the Elland Road faithful, but the Whites have returned to form with back-to-back victories.

A 2-1 win over Preston North End at the weekend pushed Leeds to the Championship summit, level on points with Burnley but ahead of Scott Parker’s men on goal difference.

Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle’s goals were not the only sources of celebration inside Elland Road during the Preston game.

Leeds United closed in on promotion with a crucial win over Preston North End. | George Wood/Getty Images

Late goals for Plymouth Argyle were cheered in the stands, as they put huge dents in Sheffield United’s promotion hopes.

Chris Wilder’s men occupy third place in the Championship table, five points adrift of Leeds and Burnley.

As a result of the weekend action, promotion on Easter Monday is now a possibility for Leeds - and here is how it could happen.

Permutations

When Leeds and their rivals hit the 44-game mark, just two rounds of fixtures will remain. If Daniel Farke’s men sit in the top two and have a seven-point lead over the third-placed team, they will be guaranteed automatic promotion.

If Leeds beat Oxford United on Good Friday and Stoke on Easter Monday, they will have a tally of 94 points. Even if Burnley lose both of their Easter fixtures, there will only be a six-point gap as they are currently level with the Whites.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, could send Leeds up. The Blades currently have 83 points and will need to win both of their Easter games to ensure two more Leeds victories are not enough.

Sheffield United have given themselves work to do in the race for promotion. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Even a win and a draw would only take Sheffield United to 87, meaning they could not catch Leeds with two games to go if their Yorkshire rivals sit on 94.

Drama is added to the promotion race by the fact Sheffield United and Burnley will face each other on Easter Monday.

Leeds could even afford to win one and draw one, taking them to 92 points, providing Sheffield United do not win at least one of their Easter games.

A six-point gap between Leeds and the third-placed team with two games to go but would not technically send the Whites up, but would make a change in the standings highly unlikely due to Leeds’ impressive goal difference.