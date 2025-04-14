Leeds United 'keeping tabs' on £45m Brighton & Hove Albion ace also eyed by Everton

Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on West Ham United’s on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has already racked up 80 appearances for the Seagulls, having been plucked from Bohemians in 2021.

He has delivered a respectable 17-goal return too, but was allowed to join West Ham on loan in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has not worked out for the marksman in London, with the Republic of Ireland international having made just six appearances.

Evan Ferguson was loaned out by Brighton & Hove Albion in February. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are checking on Ferguson with a view to potentially making a move for his services.

The report claims he was valued at £45m in the winter window, but it remains to be seen whether his lack of action at West Ham may have dropped the figure.

He could also potentially be made available for another loan move, which could prove more financially viable for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears likely the Whites would require Premier League status to secure Ferguson and Daniel Farke’s men currently sit top of the tree in the second tier.

Evan Ferguson has been a senior Republic of Ireland international since 2022. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

However, they could reportedly face competition from Everton with the Toffees open to reigniting their interest in the prodigy.

Everton were linked with Ferguson in the winter window before West Ham struck a deal to take him to the capital.

The Merseyside club may be in the market for a new forward in the summer with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract due to expire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds also appear likely to focus on recruitment at the top end of the pitch if they manage to clinch promotion back to the top flight.

Joel Piroe undeniably has an eye for goal but his form has been polarising at time this season. Mateo Joseph, meanwhile, has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter under Farke.