Leeds United 'keeping tabs' on £45m Brighton & Hove Albion ace also eyed by Everton
The 20-year-old has already racked up 80 appearances for the Seagulls, having been plucked from Bohemians in 2021.
He has delivered a respectable 17-goal return too, but was allowed to join West Ham on loan in February.
It has not worked out for the marksman in London, with the Republic of Ireland international having made just six appearances.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are checking on Ferguson with a view to potentially making a move for his services.
The report claims he was valued at £45m in the winter window, but it remains to be seen whether his lack of action at West Ham may have dropped the figure.
He could also potentially be made available for another loan move, which could prove more financially viable for Leeds.
It appears likely the Whites would require Premier League status to secure Ferguson and Daniel Farke’s men currently sit top of the tree in the second tier.
However, they could reportedly face competition from Everton with the Toffees open to reigniting their interest in the prodigy.
Everton were linked with Ferguson in the winter window before West Ham struck a deal to take him to the capital.
The Merseyside club may be in the market for a new forward in the summer with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract due to expire.
Leeds also appear likely to focus on recruitment at the top end of the pitch if they manage to clinch promotion back to the top flight.
Joel Piroe undeniably has an eye for goal but his form has been polarising at time this season. Mateo Joseph, meanwhile, has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter under Farke.
Patrick Bamford is fit again for the Whites, but the 31-year-old has been plagued by injury in recent years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.