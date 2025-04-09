Patrick Bamford has aimed a sly dig at the officiating in Leeds United’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

The 31-year-old celebrated his 200th appearance for the Whites with an impressive appearance from the bench at the Riverside.

Up against the club Leeds paid £7m for his services, Bamford worked tirelessly to ensure Daniel Farke’s side clinched three points.

He would have marked his milestone with a goal too, had the offside flag not appeared to wrongly rule out his cool finish past Mark Travers.

Patrick Bamford impressed off the bench for Leeds United against Middlesbrough. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Writing on Instagram, Bamford said: “A privilege to make my 200th appearance tonight, great finish with three points and a goal...*eye roll emoji*. We keep going, ALAW [All Leeds aren’t we].”

The England-capped marksman could have been forgiven for an angrier response, especially considering Ao Tanaka also saw a goal chalked off when the offside flag was wrongly brandished.

However, Bamford cut a delighted figure at the full-time whistle as he celebrated a crucial away win with the travelling support.

Teammates of past and present commented on Bamford’s post, with Middlesbrough’s Luke Ayling among them.

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford were teammates at Leeds United. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The former Leeds defender responded with three handshake emojis, while current teammate Junior Firpo said “it’s just so great to have you back to be fair”.