'Not just the goalkeeper' - Leeds United issued transfer warning by pundit amid Illan Meslier doubts
The Whites have dropped to third in the Championship table but remain in contention for promotion back to the top flight.
Although the season is far from over, there has already been speculation surrounding potential summer additions.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, a clutch of goalkeepers have been linked with a move to Elland Road. Illan Meslier has been the club’s first-choice stopper for the bulk of the last five years but was dropped for the recent trip to Luton Town.
It was a decision made following a series of blunders from the Frenchman and one that has led many fans to ponder his future in the Leeds squad.
Speaking to Football League World, former Leeds midfielder David Prutton said: "I don't think you can just blame everything solely on Meslier at all.
“Yes, he has made mistakes and, in football, the goalkeeper is the most isolating of positions. It can be the most catastrophic in football in terms of the outcome of a mistake that's made.
"But if they do go up, it would not just be the goalkeeper that you'd look at regarding how they stay in the division, it would be several positions in the side.
"So, I think any team that's worth its salt in the Premier League needs a goalkeeper, it needs someone who can score the goals in the Premier League to keep them there. So it’s not one position they need to look out for, it’s several."
Meslier was replaced by Karl Darlow for the trip to Luton and the Wales-capped veteran delivered a solid performance.
Prutton said: "There are question marks about his [Meslier] quality in the Premier League, but you could lay that at the feet of 90 per cent of the Leeds squad that got up there.”
