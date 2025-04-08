Former Leeds United captain Ross McCormack believes there is reason for fans of his old employers to be concerned.

A modern-day Elland Road hero, McCormack scored 58 goals in 157 appearances for the Whites between 2010 and 2014.

He was a talismanic figure during a turbulent time and wore the captain armband before his £11m move to Fulham.

The 38-year-old has kept tabs on Leeds and their efforts in the Championship promotion race, but has admitted to having a “bad feeling” about their prospects.

When asked on talkSPORT if Leeds fans should be concerned, he said: “Jeff [Stelling, host] to be honest, I think so.

“Even when you look back to last season, they’d done ever so well to catch Leicester, and then overtook them, and then what happened after the international break this time last season, it's when they sort of capitulated.

“It seems to be the same again, I’ve got a little bit of a bad feeling about it . I look at Sheffield United – I think they’ve won four of their last six, Burnley have won five of their last six, Leeds have won one.

“For me, It’s not just the starting 11, Sheffield United are bringing players like Kieffer Moore, Tom Cannon and Callum O’Hare on in the striking areas, Leeds haven’t really got anyone. They start with (Joel) Piroe up top and if it’s not happening, they’ve got a young boy, (Mateo) Joseph, who’s unproven and for me, is not a natural goalscorer.

“After that, you’ve got Patrick Bamford coming back, who seems to have been injured for the best part of the last three seasons.

“It’s just options, you know what it’s like this time of the year, pressure gets to players, some players feel it more than others, people might need to be taken out of the team to come out of the firing line.”