Leeds United 'interested' in move for four-cap international top-flight defender

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan.

The Whites are currently battling to escape the second tier of English football and lost ground in the promotion race over the weekend.

Although it remains to be seen which division Leeds will compete in next season, the club will most likely be planning transfer activity for both possible scenarios.

According to Foot Mercato, Leeds are closely monitoring four-cap Mali international Sagnan. A centre-back by trade, he has been a regular fixture in the top tier of French football this term.

Modibo Sagnan currently represents Ligue 1 strugglers Montpellier. | ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images

He has made 25 appearances for Montpellier, scoring twice, although has been unable to lift the club off the foot of the table.

The report claims Sagnan could move on to pastures new in the summer, with Leeds thought to be keen on acquiring his services.

Leeds have deployed Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the heart of their defence for the bulk of the current campaign.

Ethan Ampadu can also deputise there, although is generally preferred in midfield and has been in and out of the side due to injury.

Ethan Ampadu is often used as a deputy at centre-back. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Max Wober is also a back-up option, as is rookie James Debayo, but centre-back is not a department Leeds are particularly blessed with depth in.

France-born Sagnan started his career with Lens before moving to Spain with Real Sociedad in 2019.

After a number of loan spells away from Sociedad, the 25-year-old joined Dutch outfit Utrecht in 2023. However, after just one season on the club’s books, he sealed a return to Ligue 1 with Montpellier.

