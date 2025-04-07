Leeds United and Wolves credited with interest in 26-goal West Brom star due to become free agent

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been credited with interest in West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana.

The 26-year-old first joined the Baggies in 2019, making a loan switch from West Ham United after progressing through the Hammers youth ranks.

His move was made permanent in 2020 and he has amassed a total of 198 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals.

He has impressed at The Hawthorns but the Democratic Republic of Congo international is due to become a free agent in the summer with the clock ticking down on his contract.

Grady Diangana has made nearly 200 appearances for West Bromwich Albion.
Grady Diangana has made nearly 200 appearances for West Bromwich Albion. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, there is interest from America in the versatile playmaker.

However, he is said to be putting a stateside move on hold in the hope interest from Leeds and Wolves is firmed up. The former are believed to be interested, while the latter could reportedly recruit Diangana as a useful squad option.

The former England youth international was linked with Leeds back in 2023, only for a move to fail to materialise.

Leeds are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League, while Wolves are hoping to cement their place in it.

Daniel Farke is looking to lead Leeds United into the Premier League.
Daniel Farke is looking to lead Leeds United into the Premier League. | Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Whites have been linked with an array of figures in recent weeks, with plans thought to have been drawn up for either outcome in the promotion race.

A clutch of goalkeepers have been reported as targets for the club, including Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher and former Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

More recently, it has been suggested Nick Pope and James Trafford are on the club’s shortlist.

Following their 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the weekend, Daniel Farke’s Leeds sit third in the Championship table.

