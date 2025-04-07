Leeds United and Wolves credited with interest in 26-goal West Brom star due to become free agent
The 26-year-old first joined the Baggies in 2019, making a loan switch from West Ham United after progressing through the Hammers youth ranks.
His move was made permanent in 2020 and he has amassed a total of 198 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals.
He has impressed at The Hawthorns but the Democratic Republic of Congo international is due to become a free agent in the summer with the clock ticking down on his contract.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, there is interest from America in the versatile playmaker.
However, he is said to be putting a stateside move on hold in the hope interest from Leeds and Wolves is firmed up. The former are believed to be interested, while the latter could reportedly recruit Diangana as a useful squad option.
The former England youth international was linked with Leeds back in 2023, only for a move to fail to materialise.
Leeds are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League, while Wolves are hoping to cement their place in it.
The Whites have been linked with an array of figures in recent weeks, with plans thought to have been drawn up for either outcome in the promotion race.
A clutch of goalkeepers have been reported as targets for the club, including Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher and former Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale.
Following their 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the weekend, Daniel Farke’s Leeds sit third in the Championship table.
