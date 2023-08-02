All Sections
Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley linked with West Bromwich Albion winger

Leeds United are among the clubs to have been linked with West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

According to the Express & Star, the Baggies star has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia as well as Leeds, Leicester City and Burnley. Although currently working his way back to fitness, the report states Diangana could be back training later this month.

A product of West Ham United’s academy, Diangana arrived at the Hawthorns on a permanent basis in 2020 following an impressive loan spell. As well as 37 Premier League outings, he has over 100 Championship appearances on his CV.

Although utilised as a winger by West Brom last season, he can also operate as an attacking midfielder. He is currently under the management of former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan, who was linked with the Elland Road vacancy following Sam Allardyce’s exit at the end of last season.

Leeds have made just two senior signings this summer, recruiting Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea and landing Karl Darlow from Newcastle United. Their squad has been thinned significantly, with Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw and Rodrigo among those to have departed.

