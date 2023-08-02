Leeds United are among the clubs to have been linked with West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana.

According to the Express & Star, the Baggies star has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia as well as Leeds, Leicester City and Burnley. Although currently working his way back to fitness, the report states Diangana could be back training later this month.

A product of West Ham United’s academy, Diangana arrived at the Hawthorns on a permanent basis in 2020 following an impressive loan spell. As well as 37 Premier League outings, he has over 100 Championship appearances on his CV.

Although utilised as a winger by West Brom last season, he can also operate as an attacking midfielder. He is currently under the management of former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan, who was linked with the Elland Road vacancy following Sam Allardyce’s exit at the end of last season.

