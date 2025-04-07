Supercomputer predicts Championship table with Sheffield United, Burnley, Leeds United & Derby County twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
Leeds United and Sheffield United lost ground in the Championship promotion race over the weekend.

Of the division’s top three sides, only Burnley emerged victorious as they claimed am impressive win away at Frank Lampard’s Coventry City. Leeds, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Luton Town.

Sheffield United also stumbled on the road, losing 1-0 to Oxford United and sparking frustration from their manager Chris Wilder. Sunderland and Middlesbrough, however, boosted their promotion hopes with away wins over West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

At the end of a week plagued by off-field issues, Sheffield Wednesday fell to a home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Hull City. Charlie Hughes notched deep into stoppage time, enhancing the club’s chances of Championship survival.

Elsewhere, Bristol City and Millwall clinched 2-1 wins over Watford and Portsmouth respectively and Plymouth Argyle defeated Norwich City by the same scoreline.

There were no goals in the draw between Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, but Swansea City managed to register one as they edged past Derby County.

Preston North End welcomed Stoke City to Deepdale and took an early lead, only to be pegged back by a second-half Lewis Baker penalty.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the AceOdds supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 41

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 41 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44

3. 23. Derby County

Predicted points: 44 Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 45

4. 22. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 45 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipBurnleyDerby CountySunderlandSwansea CityChris WilderLeeds
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice