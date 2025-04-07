Of the division’s top three sides, only Burnley emerged victorious as they claimed am impressive win away at Frank Lampard’s Coventry City. Leeds, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Luton Town.

At the end of a week plagued by off-field issues, Sheffield Wednesday fell to a home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Hull City. Charlie Hughes notched deep into stoppage time, enhancing the club’s chances of Championship survival.

Elsewhere, Bristol City and Millwall clinched 2-1 wins over Watford and Portsmouth respectively and Plymouth Argyle defeated Norwich City by the same scoreline.

There were no goals in the draw between Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, but Swansea City managed to register one as they edged past Derby County.

Preston North End welcomed Stoke City to Deepdale and took an early lead, only to be pegged back by a second-half Lewis Baker penalty.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the AceOdds supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.