Danny Rohl hailed his Sheffield Wednesday side despite seeing them lose 1-0 to Hull City.

Charlie Hughes notched deep into stoppage time to clinch three points for the Tigers, who are battling to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Wednesday’s preparations were overshadowed by off-field issues and not for the first time this season.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed the club could face a three-window transfer embargo, with senior players having not been paid.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have staged protests against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership. | George Wood/Getty Images

“I think we should speak about my group today,” Rohl said. “I’m very proud of the team. For me, the character of this group is outstanding since I arrived here, with all the setbacks we had together.

“We never give up, with all the things around us, especially off the pitch, we never give up. We try to focus on what we can influence.

“Since I’m here, I saw a team who never complain about anything off the pitch. They go again and again and again.

“We always focus on our performance and, for me, it’s outstanding. I will never forget these players in my future. I know this because it’s a big, big part. Players with passion, with character, with the right attitude and this is incredible to see.”

The German has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future but opted against discussing it.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Hull City. | George Wood/Getty Images

“At the moment, it’s not the time to speak about my future,” he said. “The club knows my thoughts, they know where we are, what I want to do in the future, and that is the most important thing.”

Hull boss Ruben Selles, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of continued improvement despite his side’s win.

“I think it was a difficult game, as we expected,” he said. “We managed to stay in the game until the very end and then that action just gave us the three points.

“Sometimes you need to fight for those moments, for those little tiny details that give you the three points. We have been on the other side and today we were able to get the three points.

“It’s a big win because it’s the win that we have in front of us. We always speak about it. Now when we pass today, the intention will be to go to Watford and get the three points.

“We need to know that we have a lot of things to improve but we are also on a path that is leading us to be competitive. That’s the main thing for us.

