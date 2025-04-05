Sheffield Wednesday could face a transfer embargo spanning three windows, owner Dejphon Chansiri has conceded.

Off-field issues have once again reared their head in S6, with reports of players and staff not being paid having emerged this week.

Backroom staff and non-playing staff, as well as some players on lower wages, have reportedly now been paid. However, it has been indicated senior players remain unpaid.

Speaking to The Star, Chansiri has admitted a three-window embargo could be imposed if payments are not made in full by Monday (April 7).

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has conceded a transfer embargo could be on the cards. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The embargo would prevent Wednesday buying players with transfer fees, limiting them to free transfer additions and loan signings who do not command loan fees.

Chansiri has claimed the delay is due to money owed to him in his outside business interests.

He said: "I cannot tell you when, but of course I want to pay. Friday (yesterday) is what I want, but if it is not Friday then I cannot do more. It could be Monday. It can come any minute.

“I spoke with them (those who owe him money), they said they are trying to do it. It is normal. It is a domino effect or something like this. When you do business, you understand any company is short on cashflow or they do not get paid, it is normal is business. I do my best to solve everything.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have staged protests against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership. | George Wood/Getty Images

"It is mainly the players, it may impact them less, but other people we pay. Our more senior (non-football staff), we pay some, but it is just a few senior people who we paid some.

"I am never going to make any excuse. I am wrong. I am sorry for that. I have not paid them and I am wrong. But it is never my intention, I try.

“Even in the situation with no revenue, in Covid, I tried. People know me. They know I do not like to owe anyone money. I do not like to create trouble for anybody. I tried everything my best to do it."

Chansiri also insisted money accumulated by season ticket sales has been spent.