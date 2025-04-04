Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl 'a possible target' for Leicester City in potential curveball for Southampton
The 35-year-old has worked wonders at Hillsborough and defied the odds to keep the Owls in the Championship last season.
He has steered Wednesday to mid-table comfort this term and the club even have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs, despite off-field turbulence.
There was a well-documented breakdown in communication over recruitment in January, and it has recently emerged there have been issues with the payment of staff and players.
Southampton were strongly linked with Rohl following their dismissal of Russell Martin, but eventually turned to Ivan Juric.
With the Saints on the cusp of relegation, reports have indicated Rohl has remained in their sights. However, it appears Leicester are also on the German’s trail.
According to Mail Online, Rohl is a possible target for the Foxes if they are relegated and current boss Ruud van Nistelrooy departs.
The Premier League legend penned a deal running until 2027 when he replaced Steve Cooper, but has been unable to reverse the club’s fortunes.
Martyn Glover, Leicester’s recruitment chief, is believed to have been impressed by Rohl when they worked together at Southampton.
Losing Rohl would be a hammer blow for Wednesday, who looked destined for League One before he arrived.
It was suggested last month that Wednesday could turn to Danish coach Henrik Pedersen if Rohl seeks pastures new.
Regarding Wednesday’s recent issues, Rohl said: "We've [dealt] really well with setbacks on the pitch and in the last couple of months we've done it as well when there were some problems [off it]. We always find a solution as a club and carry on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.