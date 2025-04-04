Leicester City could reportedly turn to Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl next season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old has worked wonders at Hillsborough and defied the odds to keep the Owls in the Championship last season.

He has steered Wednesday to mid-table comfort this term and the club even have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs, despite off-field turbulence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a well-documented breakdown in communication over recruitment in January, and it has recently emerged there have been issues with the payment of staff and players.

Danny Rohl has worked wonders at Sheffield Wednesday. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Southampton were strongly linked with Rohl following their dismissal of Russell Martin, but eventually turned to Ivan Juric.

With the Saints on the cusp of relegation, reports have indicated Rohl has remained in their sights. However, it appears Leicester are also on the German’s trail.

According to Mail Online, Rohl is a possible target for the Foxes if they are relegated and current boss Ruud van Nistelrooy departs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League legend penned a deal running until 2027 when he replaced Steve Cooper, but has been unable to reverse the club’s fortunes.

Andy King will work with Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Martyn Glover, Leicester’s recruitment chief, is believed to have been impressed by Rohl when they worked together at Southampton.

Losing Rohl would be a hammer blow for Wednesday, who looked destined for League One before he arrived.

It was suggested last month that Wednesday could turn to Danish coach Henrik Pedersen if Rohl seeks pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad