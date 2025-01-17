Sheffield Wednesday chief Danny Rohl addresses rift talk with Dejphon Chansiri ahead of Leeds United game - plus his future

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl says that he is happy to have the opportunity to talk face to face with chairman Dejphon Chansiri to resolve the breakdown in communication between the pair which was exposed at fans’ forum at the club in midweek.

The get-together brought the current rift behind-the-scenes between Chansiri and Rohl out into the open in no uncertain terms, with the Owls owner claiming that he has not been presented with a list of January targets by the German, with there having been no lines of communication between the pair since December.

With Chansiri now in South Yorkshire, Rohl says he is grateful for the chance to speak with the Owls supremo in a bid to resolve a number of issues, including recruitment, most notably.

Meanwhile, the German - who has done a outstanding job at Hillsborough since arriving in he autumn of 2023 - insists he remains committed to the club and is not planning on walking away.

Rohl, whose play-off chasing side visit Yorkshire rivals Leeds United on Sunday, said: “The best thing is communication and now he is here in Sheffield, now we have the opportunity to talk face to face, I think this is important.

"What is important is that we are listening to each other and try to understand each other. Then, there should not be an issue.

"I said something that something is damaged or the chairman said something about this. So I think we have to do it in a good way and in a communicative way. For me, I think there’s some things we have to do with the communication.

"The most important thing is the club. I think we have to do everything right for the club. We are in a good position in the table and we should try and put all our energy into this and this is what our fans deserve.

"Everyone has the desire and is looking for more and I am trying to give all my energy to my group, players and club. With this mindset, I think we can achieve something with the club this season.”

Specifically on the claim from Chansiri that he hadn’t informed him about his list of transfer targets this month, Rohl continued: "We have a process in the club. In early January, we had a meeting with the head of recruitment (Kevin Beadell) and Amadeu (Paixao). I think it’s clear from my side.

"If it’s not clear, then I am a little surprised. But it isn't a problem. If there is a problem, then we can fix it very soon and make a meeting and then we can go forward, of course.”

And on his future, Rohl, who had been contacted by Southampton about their vacant position last month, commented: "We have this good togetherness (with the supporters) and it’s what I like and the reason why I am here.

"It’s important we develop together and it’s a big part to see where we are in the future and what we do together and improve and achieve together.