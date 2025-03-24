Sheffield Wednesday identify 'prime candidate' for manager role amid Danny Rohl to Southampton fears
Rohl has worked wonders at Hillsborough, but his exploits have fuelled talk of interest from Premier League strugglers Southampton.
He was linked with the Saints earlier in the season following their decision to axe Russell Martin, but the job went to Ivan Juric instead.
However, Rohl has continued to be mooted as a potential option for Southampton as they near relegation to the second tier.
The 35-year-old has a connection to the Saints too, having worked for the club as part of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s coaching team.
Southampton have also been linked with former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, although reports regarding interest in Rohl continue to circulate.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Wednesday will put Danish coach Henrik Pedersen at the top of their wanted list if Rohl moves on.
Pedersen is currently employed by the Owls as assistant head coach, having been recruited following the appointment of Rohl.
Despite currently holding a backroom role, Pedersen has led the likes of Danish outfit Vendsyssel FF and German side Eintracht Braunschweig.
The report claims he is liked by the Wednesday hierarchy, with his experience helping to make him a prime candidate.
While there may be question marks regarding Pedersen’s pedigree, he would potentially provide some continuity if Rohl was to seek pastures new.
