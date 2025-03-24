Sheffield Wednesday will reportedly look in-house if Danny Rohl departs for Southampton in the summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl has worked wonders at Hillsborough, but his exploits have fuelled talk of interest from Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rohl has continued to be mooted as a potential option for Southampton as they near relegation to the second tier.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has repeatedly been linked with Southampton. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The 35-year-old has a connection to the Saints too, having worked for the club as part of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s coaching team.

Southampton have also been linked with former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, although reports regarding interest in Rohl continue to circulate.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Wednesday will put Danish coach Henrik Pedersen at the top of their wanted list if Rohl moves on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen is currently employed by the Owls as assistant head coach, having been recruited following the appointment of Rohl.

There could be changes at Sheffield Wednesday over the summer. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Despite currently holding a backroom role, Pedersen has led the likes of Danish outfit Vendsyssel FF and German side Eintracht Braunschweig.

The report claims he is liked by the Wednesday hierarchy, with his experience helping to make him a prime candidate.