Luton Town forward Jacob Brown has opened up on being rejected by Sheffield Wednesday and his move back into the professional game with Barnsley.

The 26-year-old plies his trade in the second tier of English football with the Hatters and spent last season in the Premier League.

However, after being released from Wednesday’s academy at the age of 14, Brown forgot about his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

“I was at Sheffield Wednesday at a young age and was in their academy until I got released at 14,” Brown told the EFL website.

“I found that very difficult and it made me fall out of love with football a bit. I went and played local Sunday football with my friends, forgot about trying to make it as a footballer a little and started to love it again.”

Non-league outfit Guiseley handed the Halifax-born utility man a scholarship but the second year of his apprenticeship was served at Barnsley.

Jacob Brown scored 12 goals and registered 16 assists in Barnsley colours. | Tony Johnson

“At the start of my under-17 season, I went to Guiseley, where I experienced my first taste of football and education,” Brown said. “I did my first year there and then ended up signing for Barnsley where I went and did the second year of my apprenticeship.

“I loved being an apprentice. I think for me the timing was perfect after being out of a professional club for so long after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

“I had a real buzz when I went to Barnsley, and despite having to balance the pressures of both my football and education, I was just buzzing to be back at a professional team.”

Brown went on to land a professional contract with the Reds and make 82 appearances for the club at first-team level.

Barnsley reluctantly parted with Brown in 2020, selling him to Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. After racking up 141 appearances for the Potters, he linked up with Luton in the summer of 2023.

Jacob Brown now represents Luton Town. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He is also a senior Scotland international, having made his debut against Moldova in November 2021.