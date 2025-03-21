An array of legendary figures have entertained Barnsley supporters during the club’s 138-year history.

The Reds have had plenty of ups and downs and currently find themselves in the midst of a turbulent period.

Barnsley look set to end a second consecutive season with a caretaker at the helm, with Darrell Clarke having recently received his P45.

It is often during tough times that fans find comfort in reflecting on better days and the players that made them so special.

Barnsley have endured a lot of heartbreak in recent years. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Yorkshire Post have tasked Grok AI with naming Barnsley’s greatest ever XI - and here is what it came up with.

Goalkeeper: Harry Hough

An obvious choice. Hough made 364 appearances between the sticks and his double penalty save against Rotherham United in 1959 has gone down in history.

Right-back: Barry Murphy

Barnsley’s record appearances-maker, Murphy spent the entirety of his playing career on the books at Oakwell. In 2022, the stadium’s North Stand was renamed in his honour.

Centre-back: Norman Hunter

He is better-known for his tough tackling in the colours of Leeds United, but ended his career as a Barnsley player before stepping into management with the Reds.

Centre-back: Eric Winstanley

A commanding presence in the heart of defence, Winstanley amassed 461 appearances for the Reds between 1962 and 1973.

Left-back: Mick McCarthy

A homegrown hero, McCarthy represented Barnsley between 1977 and 1983 before going on to feature for the likes of Celtic and Manchester City.

Right midfield: Neil Redfearn

Undoubtedly deserves a place in Barnsley’s greatest XI, although AI’s choice of position for Redfearn is likely to cause some controversy. A stalwart for the Reds for most of the 1990s.

Neil Redfearn is widely considered to be a Barnsley legend. | Ben Radford /Allsport

Central midfield: Ronnie Glavin

Like Redfearn, Glavin was a midfielder with a keen eye for goal. Performed heroics in Barnsley colours between 1979 and 1984.

Central midfield: Conor Hourihane

He may now be Barnsley’s interim head coach, but Hourihane was once a driving force in the heart of the Reds midfield. A crucial figure in the club’s League One promotion-winning campaign in 2016.

Left midfield: Martin Devaney

He is currently next to Hourihane in the Oakwell dugout as a coach - and they have also been paired up in this team. A slick operator, Devaney represented the Reds between 2005 and 2011.

Forward: Tommy Taylor

A lethal marksman for Barnsley, Manchester United and England before his life was tragically cut short in the Munich air disaster.

Forward: Bruce Dyer