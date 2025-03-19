Barnsley recently opted to relieve Darrell Clarke of his duties, taking action with the Reds fading from the promotion picture. Instead of unveiling a permanent successor, the Reds placed Conor Hourihane in charge on a temporary basis.

Hourihane is a former Barnsley captain and had been acting as an assistant to Clarke before the club wielded the axe. He is expected to be at the helm until the end of the season and was in charge for the first time at the weekend, as the Reds fell to a defeat away at Mansfield Town.

The immediate appointment of a caretaker quelled a lot of the speculation regarding managerial options, but fans are still wondering who will lead their club into the 2025/26 campaign.

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "Darrell is someone I respect and have enjoyed working with and I’d like to thank him for his efforts this season.

"Whilst a list of replacements has been identified, we will take some time to ensure the next appointment is the right one with a focus on playing identity, returning to high pressing and attacking football.

"We believe that Conor can help to create enough bounce to keep us fighting for the top six until the end of the season. We will also be working in parallel to have a new head coach in place over the summer.”

Here is a fresh look at the frontrunners to become Barnsley’s next permanent head coach, courtesy of BonusCodeBets.