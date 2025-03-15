Barnsley’s interim boss Conor Hourihane said he understands the frustration in the fanbase after overseeing a 2-1 loss to Mansfield Town.

Hourihane was promoted from his role as his assistant head coach in midweek when Darrell Clarke was relieved of his duties.

It marked yet another significant development in a busy season for the Irishman, who started the campaign as a player-coach.

He took charge of Barnsley for the first time against Mansfield but a late Adedeji Oshilaja goal gave the Stags a 2-1 victory.

Conor Hourihane was in charge for Barnsley's visit to Mansfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Hourihane said: “I get the fans’ frustration – the manager has gone in the week and I was asked to take over.

“My reception from those fans before the game today was brilliant – I have a close connection with them and I really wanted to get a result for them to get that buzz at the end as well, but it wasn’t to be.

“But we will be back in on Monday and we have to go again and try to improve on this next weekend with a better performance.

“The reaction around the building and the players’ application in training the last two days has been first class.”

Barnsley enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but managed just eight shots compared to Mansfield’s 18.

Josh Benson was on target for the Reds, levelling proceedings after Caylan Vickers’ opener.

Josh Benson was on target for Barnsley. | Tony Johnson

Hourihane said: “If I am honest it was a really poor game – I didn’t think there was any quality throughout.

“It was a game of do the ugly stuff, do the basics and try to build off a foundation. But we never really got to grips with it.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough felt his side were good value for their victory, which ended a miserable run of 14 games without a win in any competition.

He said: “I think that has been coming for a few weeks and the overriding feeling is relief as well as the injustice of the last seven or eight weeks, when some of the losses should have been draws and some of the draws should have been wins.

“I thought we just about deserved it overall today and, if not, we have deserved some victories in the last few weeks. We were back on it today and I thought we were good value.

“The ball that dropped for us in the last minute today was probably the first one that has dropped for us in the box in all that time.