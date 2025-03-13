The Reds have endured a difficult campaign and have fallen away from the League One promotion picture, slipping into 10th. Darrell Clarke has paid the price for the club’s struggles, being dismissed after less than a year in charge.

Former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane has taken the reins on a temporary basis and is expected to see out the current campaign at the helm. He will have assistance from Jon Stead and Martin Devaney as well as Tom Harban, who has stepped up from his role as under-21s boss.

"Of course, there is an opportunity there. I am not fazed by the situation,” said Hourihane. "I am a big boy and have been part of big football clubs.

"This is obviously new territory in terms of coaching, but in terms of the pressure environment, it's nothing new to me. I will take it in my stride, let’s see how we go. Fingers crossed, we go well for me, but more importantly for the football club.”

While fans may have to wait until the summer to discover who will take the Reds forward, discussions regarding potential successors are already taking place.

