Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion given major boosts as Southampton 'agree' head coach deal
When the Saints relieved Russell Martin of his duties at the weekend, Rohl’s name was immediately circulated as a potential replacement.
He has history with the Saints, having worked for the club as a coach during the reign of Ralph Hasenhüttl.
Reports indicated talks were taking place but it appears Southampton have gone in a different direction.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Saints have agreed a deal to hand the reins to Juric.
The 49-year-old, a Croatia international in his playing days, was most recently in charge of Serie A giants Roma. He has also led the likes of Genoa, Hellas Verona and Torino.
Juric looks set to be tasked with dragging Southampton away from danger, with the club currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.
While Rohl may not be on his way to Southampton, the Owls may not be out of the woods yet. The 35-year-old has also been linked the vacancy at German side Hamburg.
West Bromwich Albion may also be relieved by the news from St Mary’s, as Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has also been linked with the Saints post.
He has done a stellar job in difficult circumstances at The Hawthorns and is considered among the EFL’s brightest young coaches.
Leeds United gave Corberan his first job in English football, with their under-23s, and he later led Huddersfield Town at first-team level.
