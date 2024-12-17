Former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan is reportedly a top contender for the Southampton job.

Russell Martin was axed by the Saints at the weekend, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with the vacancy, with reports suggesting talks between the 35-year-old and the Saints are ongoing.

However, according to Football Insider, Corberan is in the frame for the gig. He is believed to be a top contender for the role, with the report claiming he would be keen to leave West Bromwich Albion for it.

He was also linked with a move to Leicester City last month, but reiterated his commitment to the Baggies in response to speculation.

Corberan arrived on British shores in 2017, taking charge of Leeds’ under-23s. He impressed with his tactical acumen at youth level, eventually moving into the senior set-up at Elland Road to assist Marcelo Bielsa.

Huddersfield handed him the reins in 2020 and he led the Terriers to the verge of the Premier League, losing to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final in 2022.

After a spell in Greece with Olympiacos, Corberan returned to England to lead the Baggies and has been in charge of the Midlands outfit ever since.