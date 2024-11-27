Former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan has responded to reports linking him with the Leicester City vacancy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corberan arrived on British shores in 2017, taking charge of Leeds United’s under-23s before moving into the senior set-up to assist Marcelo Bielsa.

He left in 2020, enjoying a successful Huddersfield tenure and leading the Terriers to the Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old is now in charge of West Bromwich Albion, although reports have indicated he is on Leicester’s radar following their decision to axe Steve Cooper.

Carlos Corberan is currently in charge of Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion. | George Wood/Getty Images

Former Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley, who recently had a spell in charge of the England national team, has also been linked.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan has insisted his full focus is on his responsibilities at The Hawthorns.

He said: “I can only say how focused I am at West Bromwich, how proud I feel to be the coach of this amazing club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand that football always has speculation around, but I didn’t even know that Leicester’s coach was sacked, for example, until last night (Monday). There is so much speculation that can appear out of my control.

“I am completely focused in my work, my club, to get better form, to give fans better results. Hopefully our fans don’t feel any type of lack of respect because there are always things in the media we cannot control.”