Former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach makes stance clear amid talk of Leicester City interest
Corberan arrived on British shores in 2017, taking charge of Leeds United’s under-23s before moving into the senior set-up to assist Marcelo Bielsa.
He left in 2020, enjoying a successful Huddersfield tenure and leading the Terriers to the Championship play-off final.
The 41-year-old is now in charge of West Bromwich Albion, although reports have indicated he is on Leicester’s radar following their decision to axe Steve Cooper.
Former Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley, who recently had a spell in charge of the England national team, has also been linked.
Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan has insisted his full focus is on his responsibilities at The Hawthorns.
He said: “I can only say how focused I am at West Bromwich, how proud I feel to be the coach of this amazing club.
“I understand that football always has speculation around, but I didn’t even know that Leicester’s coach was sacked, for example, until last night (Monday). There is so much speculation that can appear out of my control.
“I am completely focused in my work, my club, to get better form, to give fans better results. Hopefully our fans don’t feel any type of lack of respect because there are always things in the media we cannot control.”
Leicester are hovering above the relegation zone in the Premier League, while West Brom are sitting just outside the Championship play-offs in seventh.
