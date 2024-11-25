Former Leeds United defender Alan Tate has left his role as assistant manager of Leicester City.

Since hanging up his boots, Tate has been a trusted lieutenant to Cooper and worked alongside him at Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

He followed Cooper to Leicester earlier this year but has now followed him out of the door following his dismissal. First-team coach and analyst Steve Rands has also moved on.

A statement issued by Leicester read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

Alan Tate represented Leeds United during the 2012/13 season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s first-team training will be overseen by first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

A centre-back in his playing days, Tate spent nearly a decade as a permanent member of Swansea’s squad after being loaned to the club by Manchester United twice.

During the 2012/13 season, the Swans loaned Tate to Leeds and he made 11 appearances for the Whites.