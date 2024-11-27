Former Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar following their decision to axe Steve Cooper.

The Foxes only appointed Cooper in the summer, handing him the reins following Enzo Maresca’s move to Chelsea.

However, Leicester quickly lost patience following an underwhelming start to the season and opted to make a change.

Cooper left alongside his assistant, former Leeds United defender Alan Tate, and fellow coach Steve Rands.

According to The Boot Room, Carsley is among those on Leicester’s radar following the end of his stint in temporary charge of the England national team.

A well-respected coach, Carsley has worked wonders with England’s under-21s and returned to his role as manager of the youngsters following the end of his senior spell.

Prior to moving into the England set-up, Carsley worked in club football and had spells as caretaker manager at Coventry City and Birmingham City.

He also led Brentford for a brief period and acted as David Weir’s assistant at Sheffield United.