The Foxes have wielded the axe in an attempt to arrest their struggles, parting company with Cooper having only handed him the reins in the summer. His assistant, former Leeds defender Alan Tate, has also moved on.

A caretaker team is currently in place but Leicester fans will be anxious to see a long-term option identified and appointed in a swift manner.

A statement issued by Leicester read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s first-team training will be overseen by first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to land the Foxes gig.