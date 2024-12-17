Danny Rohl: Sheffield Wednesday boss in 'ongoing' talks with Southampton about replacing Russell Martin
Rohl has history with the Saints, having first arrived on British shores to form part of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team at St Mary’s.
When Southampton relieved Russell Martin of his duties at the weekend, many feared it would be followed by interest in Rohl.
Reports have indicated this is the case, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming talks between Rohl and the Saints are taking place.
He is believed to be one of the top contenders for the role, which is currently being filled on a temporary basis by former York City midfielder Simon Rusk.
Rohl took charge of Wednesday in October 2023, becoming the youngest manager in the EFL at the age of 34.
He oversaw a significant improvement at Hillsborough, keeping the Owls afloat in the Championship despite the dismal start made under Xisco Munoz. This season, he has pushed Wednesday on again and his side sit ninth in the Championship table.
Southampton, meanwhile, are rock-bottom of the Premier League on a tally of just five points. They were promoted from the Championship last season via the play-offs, defeating Leeds United at Wembley to secure their place in the top flight.
