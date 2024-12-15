'Everything is possible': Danny Rohl on Sheffield Wednesday's progress after Oxford win
Second-half goals from Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama gave the Owls victory after Josh Windass cancelled out Greg Leigh’s opener for Oxford in the first half.
It is the fourth time in their five away wins in the last six matches that Wednesday have come from behind, and coach Rohl said: “It shows one thing and that’s about the mentality, how strong we are if we keep going.
“It shows as well that we are not able at the moment to have clean sheets away and that’s a part of the game we can improve.
“But to win 3-1 is great to see. A big, big credit to my team.
“The win was very well deserved. We conceded a goal after a second ball situation from a set piece, then they had a big chance for 2-0 and then we came slowly but step by step into the game.
“I think by the end of the first half we felt we could win this game. We changed some small details at half-time then we changed back to our 5-2-3 shape and we were very strong and we knew we would get opportunities on the counter-attack with our speed.
“In the end it was great and to have five wins from six away games is unbelievable, outstanding.
“We had to work hard for all these points.
“We defended really well and we should be very happy with this record number of away wins since 2006.
“It’s not normal for Sheffield Wednesday to go away and win games, games, games but for the moment we go away and say ‘yes, we can win’.
“In this league a lot of games are really close and everything is possible.”
Oxford have now registered just one win in their last 15 games.
U’s head coach Des Buckingham said he saw an improvement from the 2-0 midweek defeat at QPR, but he was disappointed with the second-half performance.
He said: “We asked for a response from midweek, in terms of being a lot more creative and attack-minded in that final third and we certainly got that in the first half.
“The corny saying is that goals change games and we had some big moments, after getting that first goal, to extend that lead.
“We had two or three good moments to make it two, and what we’re finding this year is that if you don’t take those chances, the opposition will.
“We have to work extremely hard to create so we have to finish.
“It’s a disappointing result. I’m happy with the reaction first half but I was disappointed with how the second half played out.”