Former Sheffield Wednesday and Watford boss axed from managerial role after a year in charge
Munoz was handed the reins in November last year, giving him a swift return to the dugout following his dismissal as Wednesday boss.
He led the club to a fourth-placed finish, later securing a second-placed finish in Slovakia’s end-of-season battle between the top six clubs.
However, after 15 games of the new season, with the club sat fourth, Munoz has been relieved of his duties.
In a statement shared via social media, Munoz said: “It’s been a wonderful and amazing journey. I’m grateful and I will always keep all the good things that I have experienced in the club with this wonderful team.
“My heart is full. During this year, we have created a special connection with the players and staff who have succeed all together.
“Many thanks to all the members of the club who are working hard every day for the team. I feel so lucky to have been part of the history of the club. From the beginning of the experience I have felt that my values and the club have been the same. Best wishes for the future.”
Munoz led Watford to promotion from the Championship in his first English job, only to be axed early in the following campaign.
He returned to England with Wednesday in the summer of 2023 but presided over a dismal start to the campaign.
C DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda said: “Football club DAC 1904 announces that, after completing all administrative and legal matters, it has ended cooperation with Spanish coach Xisco Munoz.”
