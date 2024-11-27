Former Sheffield Wednesday and Watford boss Xisco Munoz has been axed as head coach of Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Munoz was handed the reins in November last year, giving him a swift return to the dugout following his dismissal as Wednesday boss.

He led the club to a fourth-placed finish, later securing a second-placed finish in Slovakia’s end-of-season battle between the top six clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after 15 games of the new season, with the club sat fourth, Munoz has been relieved of his duties.

Xisco Munoz endured a difficult spell as Sheffield Wednesday boss. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

In a statement shared via social media, Munoz said: “It’s been a wonderful and amazing journey. I’m grateful and I will always keep all the good things that I have experienced in the club with this wonderful team.

“My heart is full. During this year, we have created a special connection with the players and staff who have succeed all together.

“Many thanks to all the members of the club who are working hard every day for the team. I feel so lucky to have been part of the history of the club. From the beginning of the experience I have felt that my values and the club have been the same. Best wishes for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munoz led Watford to promotion from the Championship in his first English job, only to be axed early in the following campaign.

He returned to England with Wednesday in the summer of 2023 but presided over a dismal start to the campaign.