Danny Rohl: Fresh twist as Sheffield Wednesday boss attracts 'admirer' from abroad amid Southampton interest
The Saints recently axed Russell Martin and Rohl’s name was immediately circulated as a potential successor.
He has history with the Premier League strugglers, having worked as a coach for the club during the reign of Ralph Hasenhüttl.
However, it appears Wednesday may face an even bigger battle to retain Rohl than previously thought. According to the Daily Mirror, Hamburg are also pondering a swoop for Rohl.
The club compete in the German second tier but are drenched in history and have undeniable potential.
It would also give Rohl an opportunity to return to his native Germany after over a year managing in England.
The challenge for interested clubs lies within the fact Rohl put pen to paper on a three-year deal in the summer.
Southampton and Hamburg would have to pay compensation fees to land the 35-year-old, which the Hillsborough faithful will be hoping puts them off.
West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan, formerly of Leeds United and Huddersfield Town, has also been linked with the Southampton vacancy.
Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz as Owls boss in October 2023 and has transformed the club’s fortunes. Wednesday appeared destined for a return to League One but were significantly improved by Rohl’s arrival.
This season, the Owls sit ninth in the Championship table and appear to have put fears of relegation in their rear view mirror.
