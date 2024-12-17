Danny Rohl latest: Compensation package Sheffield Wednesday's only weapon as they fight to keep manager amid Southampton interest

Sheffield Wednesday face a fight to keep manager Danny Rohl in the face of Premier League interest.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton are weighing up whether to pay the compensation the Owls will demand to land a highly-rated 35-year-old who has worked at the club before, who pulled off a miraculous escape from relegation last season, and who has the Championship experience to lead a rebuild if that proves beyond him, as many pundits expect.

Wednesday's only real bargaining chip is likely to be that Rohl signed a new three-year contract in the summer, with unconfirmed talk at the time about a reduced release clause as part of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with Premier League money guaranteed next season even if they are relegated thanks to parachute payments, he will be in a much better position in that respect at St Mary's.

In public at least, Rohl played hard to get at the end of last season with his stock exceptionally high after guiding the Owls to a remarkable escape from relegation but his attachment to the fanbase was clear too, and he soon signed a new contract.

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe now.

A stint as a pundit on ITV’s coverage of the 2024 European Championship only broadened appreciation of his tactical knowledge and it is striking how highly even players he has sidelined in S6 speak of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was always apparent the Owls were likely to struggle to keep pace with Rohl’s rising star, but only five points and three places outside the Championship play-off places, they will be desperate to keep him now.

The question will be if Southampton are prepared to meet Wednesday's compensation demands with former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, a manager they are believed to have shown interest in before, an unattached alternative. West Bromwich Albion are expected to demand over £3m in compensation for former Leeds United coach and Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan.

Reports in Germany have claimed the Saints were quick to make contact with Rohl.

They sacked Russell Martin on Sunday following a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur which left them on five points from 16 league matches, nine adrift of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They face Liverpool in the League Cup on Wednesday, when former York City midfielder Simon Rusk is almost certain to be in caretaker charge, but their next league game is at Fulham on Sunday. The Owls' next play on Saturday, at home to Stoke City in an early kick-off.

Wednesday were bottom of last season's Championship with three points from 13 games before Rohl led them to 51 points and safety, enhancing a reputation that had earnt him jobs on the coaching staff of Bayern Munich and Germany.

Before that, Rohl was Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant from December 2018 to August 2019.