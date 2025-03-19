Southampton have reportedly set their sights on a former Hull City boss - which may be music to the ears of Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The Saints appear destined for an immediate return to the Championship, having failed to make the huge step up to the Premier League.

Ivan Juric replaced Russell Martin at the helm in January, but form has not improved and the club sit rock-bottom of the table.

Reports have indicated Juric could depart at the end of the season, fuelling speculation regarding successors.

Danny Rohl, Wednesday’s manager, was strongly linked with the St Mary’s post following the dismissal of Martin.

The Saints turned to Juric, but reports have suggested Rohl has remained on their radar. According to The Boot Room, Rohl is indeed someone Southampton are considering.

However, the Premier League basement boys are also said to have former Hull boss Liam Rosenior on their radar.

Liam Rosenior is currently in charge of French side Strasbourg. | LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

The 40-year-old was axed by the Tigers at the end of last season, with the club having narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs.

It was a decision that shocked fans and pundits alike, but Rosenior has bounced back in style with French outfit Strasbourg.

His exploits in Ligue 1 are thought to have caught the eye of Southampton, who will have parachute payments to help fuel a promotion tilt next season if they are relegated.

Strasbourg currently sit seventh in the Ligue 1 table, above clubs such as Rennes and Toulouse.

After his surprise Hull departure, Rosenior said: “I take immense pride in the massive progress and growth of the club in this period, both on and off the pitch, and the small part I played in it.

“I genuinely hope that the hard work of everybody at the football club continues to move things in an upward trajectory.

Liam Rosenior led Hull City to the brink of the Championship play-offs. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“Working with Acun [Ilicali, owner], Tan [Kesler, former vice-chairman] and his football brain has been an incredible learning experience and with the passion, energy, determination and hard work they have put into this club, I am sure they will get the vision and success that they crave in the long term.

“Seeing the team and players develop, improve and grow in an 18-month period, in a style that we believed in, has been amazing and I have enjoyed every moment of working with an outstanding group of people who gave me trust, spirit and togetherness, not just in games, but in every single training session that we worked in."

Hull replaced Rosenior with Tim Walter, who was unable to prevent the Tigers slipping into a relegation battle.